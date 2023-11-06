The job comes with a salary of up to £60,000 and some of Scotland’s finest views.

Trainee train drivers are being sought to work on one of the world’s most scenic rail lines through the Highlands.

The new positions are based in Fort William, with successful candidates likely to travel on the West Highland Line that links Mallaig and Oban to Glasgow.

The line is regularly hailed as one of the most picturesque in the world, with trains passing the Glenfinnan Viaduct, made famous by Harry Potter and the Hogwart’s Express, and a number of stunning west coast landmarks from Loch Lomond to The Cobbler, Ben Nevis and Scotland’s highest and most remote station at Corrour.

Laura Saunders, commercial director and founder of HiJOBS, which is recruiting on behalf of ScotRail, said: “This job is an absolute dream ticket for someone looking to go full steam ahead with a new career adventure. Not only will the successful candidate be in the driving seat on one of Scotland’s most famous train routes, but the package offers a highly competitive salary, in-depth training and quick career progression. It’s a first-class opportunity.

"The beauty of this career opportunity is that they get the best of both worlds, travelling across Scotland and coming home to their loved ones.”

While no previous experience is required, the successful candidate must be at least 20 years old when they commence training and will need to pass certain medical examinations. They should be enthusiastic, positive and a strong communicator, with the ability to stay focused and be a good problem solver.

A trainee salary of £32,968 per annum will increase to £45,825 when newly qualified, before rising to £58,028 per annum. A final salary pension scheme, generous holiday allowance, as well as free and reduced rate rail travel for employees and their families is also included.

Julie Dale, human resources director at ScotRail, said: “There’s no denying that the West Highland Line is one of the world’s great scenic rail journeys, and the opportunity to become a train driver on this route doesn’t come along often.”