Tom Parker of The Wanted dies at 33. Photo: Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Radio.com.

The Wanted star Tom Parker has died at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

The singer, originally from Bolton, died on Wednesday surrounded by his family and bandmates, a statement released by the boyband said.

Here’s more about the popular musician and the tributes being made for him.

Tom Parker performs alongside bandmates Jay McGuiness, Nathan Sykes, , Max George and Siva Kaneswaran during HITS Radio's HITS Live 2021 at Resorts World Arena in 2021. Photo: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for BAUER.

How did Tom Parker die?

Mr Parker disclosed in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma and had begun radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Despite his diagnosis, in recent weeks he had performed on stage with his bandmates as part of their much-delayed reunion tour.

A statement on The Wanted's Instagram page said: "Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates.

"Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi.

"He was our brother, words can't express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts."

In January 2021, he announced in an Instagram post that there had been a "significant reduction" in the size of the tumour and that he was "responding well to treatment".

Parker appeared alongside his bandmates at a Stand Up To Cancer in December, marking the first time their have performed together since 2014.

Parker used his platform to campaign for better treatments for those suffering brain traumas.

He told an All-Party Parliamentary Group on Brain Tumours in December: "I'm staggered they can find a cure for Covid within a year but, for decades on end, they haven't found better treatments let alone a cure for brain tumours.

"Why is it taking so long for clinical trials to come through?"

Tom Parker’s wife, Kelsey Parker

His widow, Kelsey Parker, formerly Hardwick, said the hearts of his family were broken by his death.

She wrote on Instagram: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side.

"Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

"We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom's light continues to shine for his beautiful children.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I'm forever proud of you."

Tom and Kelsey had been married since 2018 and they welcomed their son, Bodhi, in October last year, while their daughter, Aurelia Rose, was born in 2019.

Tributes to The Wanted’s Tom Parker

Siva Kaneswaran directly addressed his late bandmate in a post on Instagram.

He wrote: "Hey Tom, hope you're having a blast up there. I am so grateful that I had a chance to witness your true courage. It has been a pleasure of my life Tommy Boy.

"Thank you for letting us see you light up the world. Talk to you soon and see you later. Love you brother x"

Davina McCall wrote in a tweet: "Don't even know what to say. My thoughts and prayers go out to Kelsey and the kids and to Toms family, also to the wanted boys. I'm so so sorry . The kindest soul."

Ed Sheeran has led the music industry in sending "thoughts and love" to the family of Tom Parker.

Sheeran was joined by Spandau Ballet's Martin Kemp and Howard Donald of Take That in paying tribute to the singer after news of his death broke.

Donald wrote on Instagram: "So sad to hear of Tom's passing. Thoughts and love are with Kelsey, his children and his family. Very sad day, what a lovely guy."

Actor and musician Kemp tweeted: "Tom Parker, rest in peace my love goes out to all your family and all your friends.. your bravery, your fight and your spirit will never be forgotten."

Singer Joe McElderry, who won The X Factor in 2009, tweeted: "So very very sad (emoji) life can be cruel! My thoughts to his family and friends."