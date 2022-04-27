Tim Westwood steps down from radio show following sexual misconduct claims

The veteran hip hop DJ and radio presenter hosts a regular show on Saturday nights on the station, where he is referred to as “The Big Dawg”.

A Global spokesperson said: “Following the claims that have recently come to light, Tim Westwood has stepped down from his show until further notice.”

Westwood, who left BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 1Xtra in 2013 after nearly 20 years, has been accused of sexual misconduct and predatory behaviour by several women.

Veteran hip hop DJ and radio presenter Tim Westwood "strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing" after he was accused of sexual misconduct and predatory behaviour by several women.

A representative said he “strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing”.

In allegations made to the BBC and the Guardian, Westwood, 64, is alleged to have misused his position in the music industry to take advantage of seven women who were in their late teens or early 20s at the time.

Three women have accused the DJ of opportunistic and predatory sexual behaviour, while four others allege they were groped by him at events, according to the Guardian.

A statement from Westwood’s representative on Tuesday said: “Tim Westwood strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

“In a career that has spanned 40 years, there have never been any complaints made against him officially or unofficially.

“Tim Westwood strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing.”

Westwood was due to appear at a number of events over the next month but the listings have disappeared from his website.

An appearance at the Empire in Bedford, which was due to take place on Friday, has been scrapped and a statement from his management shared on Instagram says: “In light of the allegations, this event has been cancelled.

“Tim Westwood denies all allegations of wrongdoing.

“Apologies for inconvenience this may cause to your bank holiday weekend.”