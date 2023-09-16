Three's a charm: search for sublime sees Stirling rise

We survey a tempting trio of grand homes that shine in the shadow of the Wallace Monument.
Here are three stunning properties currently for sale.
1. Endrick Lodge, Polmaise Road, Stirling. Offers over £1.25m
Where is it? Set amid a popular residential area west of Stirling’s town centre. World-famous historic attractions, including Stirling Castle and the Wallace Monument, are within walking distance, and Glasgow is half an hour away by car for buyers intending to commute. Photo: contributed
2. Endrick Lodge, Polmaise Road, Stirling. Offers over £1.25m
Interior: A welcoming wood-panelled entrance hall boasts a feature fireplace and leads to a drawing room, billiards room, and kitchen. A sitting room and all six bedrooms are located on the first floor. Photo: Contributed
3. Endrick Lodge, Polmaise Road, Stirling. Offers over £1.25m
Exterior: Endrick Lodge offers two acres of grounds which includes gardens, lawns and an orchard.
Contact: Harper & Stone Photo: contribuetd
4. Blairlogie Castle. Offers over £1.45m
What is it? Characterful six-bedroom home, originally the seat of the Spittal family who rose through the ranks as merchants to Scottish royalty. Photo: Angus Behm - SquareFoot