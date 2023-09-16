All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
What is it? A magnificent six-bedroom Edwardian pile designed by renowned Scottish architect William Leiper and built at the turn of the 20th Century. The 7,800sq ft home proudly displays delightful period features throughout, and offers a degree of exclusivity ­– its current owners are only the second family to reside at the address.What is it? A magnificent six-bedroom Edwardian pile designed by renowned Scottish architect William Leiper and built at the turn of the 20th Century. The 7,800sq ft home proudly displays delightful period features throughout, and offers a degree of exclusivity ­– its current owners are only the second family to reside at the address.
What is it? A magnificent six-bedroom Edwardian pile designed by renowned Scottish architect William Leiper and built at the turn of the 20th Century. The 7,800sq ft home proudly displays delightful period features throughout, and offers a degree of exclusivity ­– its current owners are only the second family to reside at the address.

Three's a charm: search for sublime sees Stirling rise

We survey a tempting trio of grand homes that shine in the shadow of the Wallace Monument.
By Sarah Devine
Published 16th Sep 2023, 09:00 BST

Here are three stunning properties currently for sale.

Where is it? Set amid a popular residential area west of Stirling’s town centre. World-famous historic attractions, including Stirling Castle and the Wallace Monument, are within walking distance, and Glasgow is half an hour away by car for buyers intending to commute.

1. Endrick Lodge, Polmaise Road, Stirling. Offers over £1.25m

Where is it? Set amid a popular residential area west of Stirling’s town centre. World-famous historic attractions, including Stirling Castle and the Wallace Monument, are within walking distance, and Glasgow is half an hour away by car for buyers intending to commute. Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
Interior: A welcoming wood-panelled entrance hall boasts a feature fireplace and leads to a drawing room, billiards room, and kitchen. A sitting room and all six bedrooms are located on the first floor.

2. Endrick Lodge, Polmaise Road, Stirling. Offers over £1.25m

Interior: A welcoming wood-panelled entrance hall boasts a feature fireplace and leads to a drawing room, billiards room, and kitchen. A sitting room and all six bedrooms are located on the first floor. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Exterior: Endrick Lodge offers two acres of grounds which includes gardens, lawns and an orchard. Contact: Harper & Stone

3. Endrick Lodge, Polmaise Road, Stirling. Offers over £1.25m

Exterior: Endrick Lodge offers two acres of grounds which includes gardens, lawns and an orchard. Contact: Harper & Stone Photo: contribuetd

Photo Sales
What is it? Characterful six-bedroom home, originally the seat of the Spittal family who rose through the ranks as merchants to Scottish royalty.

4. Blairlogie Castle. Offers over £1.45m

What is it? Characterful six-bedroom home, originally the seat of the Spittal family who rose through the ranks as merchants to Scottish royalty. Photo: Angus Behm - SquareFoot

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page