Three men rescued after tanker and fishing boat collide in Firth of Clyde near Ardrossan

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch has been notified after the collision off Ardrossan

Three men have been rescued by the Coastguard after a collision between a fishing vessel and a tanker between the Scottish mainland and an island.

Police Scotland says they were informed at around 4pm on Thursday that the two vessels crashed at sea between Ardrossan and Arran, North Ayrshire.

The fishing boat sank after the collision and none of the three men who were rescued are said to have been injured.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch was notified, Police Scotland said.

An RAF Poseidon aircraft also attended the scene, the Ministry of Defence (MOD) has said.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4pm on Thursday, 25 April 2024, we were made aware of a collision at sea involving a fishing vessel and a tanker in the Firth of Clyde, near Ardrossan.

“HM Coastguard rescued three men and transported them to land.

“There are no reported injuries.

“The fishing vessel sank and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch has been notified.”

An MOD spokesperson added: “An RAF Poseidon was involved in the emergency response”.