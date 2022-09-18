News you can trust since 1817
Queen Elizabeth's final journey and funeral in 8 diagrams and maps. Pictures and graphics: PA

The Queen's Funeral: 8 diagrams and maps charting Queen Elizabeth II's funeral plans and final journey

Sunday marks the final full day of the lying in state and heads of state will continue to arrive for the funeral – these 8 diagrams and maps chart the final steps of the Queen’s journey.

By Joshua King
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 3:21 pm
Updated Sunday, 18th September 2022, 4:21 pm

As of Saturday night, it is expected to take at least 14 hours from the back of the queue to Westminster Hall.

Heads of state, including both Irish president Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Michael Martin, are expected to join the list of those who have signed a book of condolence at Lancaster House.

The Queen’s state funeral will remember the late monarch’s place in history, with the personal sorrow of a grieving family at its heart, the Dean of Westminster has said.

The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, who will lead the ceremony, said the scale of the service on Monday was almost unprecedented, even for Westminster Abbey – the scene of so many royal milestones throughout history.

All graphics and images courtesy of Press Association

1. Queen's lying in state: route of queue

Queen's lying in state: route of queue. Updated following additional information from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Photo: PA Graphics

2. Lying in state of Queen Elizabeth II

Thousands of people waited to pay their respects to the later Queen Elizabeth II as she lay in state.

Photo: Press Association Images

3. Queen’s death: what happens next

The past two weeks have been a momentous period in British history. This is how the culmination of national mourning will draw to a close.

Photo: PA Graphics

4. Queen Elizabeth II funeral procession London

This is how Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession London will unfold.

Photo: PA Graphics

