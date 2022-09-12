The Queen was famously an animal lover and has particular affection for the Corgi breed of dog, which she made popular with dog owners across the Commonwealth.

She was introduced to the breed during visits to the home of the Marquess of Bath, with King George VI gifting 10-year-old Princess Elizabeth and her sister Queen Margaret a Corgi called Dookie in 1933.

During her reign, starting in 1952, Queen Elizabeth owned more than 30 Corgis, as well as number of Dorgis – a cross between a Dachshund and a Welsh Corgi.

The majority of them were descended Susan, the first dog she owned by herself which was a gift from her father for her 18th birthday.

And the new monarch, King Charles III, also had a childhood four-legged friend – a Corgi called Sugar was the nursery pet of Prince Charles and Princess Anne.

On her death the Queen had two dogs – the first a Corgi called Muick (named after a loch on the Balmoral Estate) gifted to the monarch by Prince Andrew during lockdown in 2021.

A second Corgi called Sandy was a present from Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie for her official 95th birthday in the aftermath of Prince Philip’s death.

Queen Elizabeth II talks with members of the Manitoba Corgi Association during a visit to Winnipeg in October 2002.

It has now been confirmed that Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, will look after the Queen’s corgis after her death.

The Duke and Duchess of York, who divorced in 1996, still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor, where the dogs are expected to move shortly.

Sarah Ferguson paid tribute to the Queen shortly after her death, saying she was “the most incredible mother-in-law and friend” and that she would miss her “more than words can express”.

A royal source told The Telegraph: “The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and, even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting.”