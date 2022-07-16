The Open: ScotRail warns golf fans of 'very limited service' and 'extremely long queues'

The rail operator, which is now controlled by the Scottish Government, has issued the warning as 290,000 golf fans gather in St Andrews for the tournament.

Those due to attend have been urged to find alternative means of travel with rail operator LNER stepping in to add more trains to cope with demand.

ScotRail is still running on a reduced timetable following industrial action, with full services to return on Wednesday after a pay resolution was agreed.

A statement from ScotRail, which was posted on Twitter, said: “There will be a very limited service to an from The Open on Sunday and we are expecting extremely long queues at stations.

"Please consider alternative travel options.”

LNER said it was running four extra services each way between Edinburgh and Dundee, with trains stopping at Leuchars - the closest station to St Andrews - to “help thousands of attendees to travel”.

The extra services will run until Sunday, with tickets to be bought directly from LNER and travellers urged to reserve seats.

There have been reduced journeys across Scotland for almost two months because of a pay dispute among ScotRail workers - but drivers recently accepted a 5% increase.

