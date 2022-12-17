It’s only right that Kilchoan Community Centre should now have its own glitterball.

Tonight, it will be spinning its magic as the village’s favourite son, Hamza Yassin, takes to the floor in the Strictly Come Dancing final. Residents of this little pocket of the Ardnamurchan peninsula are set to gather at the hall to watch Hamza in his dancefloor title attempt with his professional partner Jowita Przystał.

For weeks, residents have met here for the Saturday night extravaganza, often sporting sparkly outfits and armed with drinks, home baking and snacks to enjoy as the show unfolds on the community-owned projector. Tonight, the dress code in Kilchoan is strictly sequins with a bar set up for the occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If he wins, we’ll probably blow the roof of the hall off. I don’t know if they have got Champagne in but hopefully there will be some sort of bubbly on ice,” said Gayle Richardson, 47, a good friend and neighbour of the wildlife cameraman who has charmed the nation with his modesty, kind nature and, crucially, his natural dancing ability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Richardson said: “We cannot wait for tonight and the atmosphere in the hall over the past few weeks has been brilliant. Everyone turns up in something sparkly and it is bring your own bottle. It is a really warm and cosy night for everyone. The kids have got Hamza t-shirts and we have banners made up. It’s great, great fun and it is lovely to watch it together.”

Most weeks, 60 or 70 people have attended the Strictly screenings although tonight it is expected more may make the trip to the hall, weather allowing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Out of a resident population of 150, that is pretty good,” Ms Richardson added.

She described how an initial “eruption of cheers” filled the hall when Hamza appeared on the floor with the din giving way to “deadly silence” as the dance gets underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal in rehearsals for the first show of Strictly Come Dancing 2022. Tonight, the couple will dance in the show's final with his home village of Kilchoan on the Ardnamurchan Peninsula gathering to support their friend and neighbour. PIC:Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire.

"Although if he pulls off a crazy lift or something, there is always lots of whooping,” she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamza moved to Ardnamurchan to pursue his career in wildlife photography around 13 years ago, and slept in his car for the first nine months as he found his feet on the wild, west coast.

Ms Richardson added: “He is one of the nicest people you could ever meet. What you see on the television is how he really is – very kind and generous. He is a brilliant person and a brilliant friend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Because of his work as a cameraman he is away for quite a bit of time but he loves this place, and it loves him. He is a really big character in the community but it is not because he is famous.”

Hamza moved to Ardnamurchan 13 years ago to pursue his career as a wildlife cameraman and this year has become one of the favourites to win Strictly Come Dancing. PIC: BBC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Richardson said it was at first “really surreal” when Hamza said he was going on Strictly.

“We thought at first it was really mad but then we thought he was so suited to it. We were all super excited for him. We knew he would approach it in the right way. He is so determined in everything that he does and really sets his mind to things.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Richardson said Hamza will receive a “huge homecoming” whatever the result tonight.

"I’m sure there will be quite a queue to dance with him at the next ceilidh,” she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents of Kilchoan have come out every week to support Hamza during his Strictly appearances with special screenings held in the community hall. PIC: Contributed.

Residents gather in the Kilchoan Community Centre to watch Strictly with tonight's final coming with a sequins dress code. PIC: Contributed.

Advertisement Hide Ad