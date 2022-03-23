Spring statement 2022: Live updates on UK Spring Statement from Rishi Sunak

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to outline support for British citizens when he delivers the Spring Statement.
The Spring Statement will begin following PMQs at 12:00 and Mr Sunak has pledged to “stand by” families to help them weather the crisis, with it being widely expected that he will cut fuel duty for motorists while Mr Sunak also considers increasing the threshold to begin paying national insurance (NI).
Rising energy, goods and food prices helped push inflation to increase 6.2% in the 12 months to February, Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures revealed on Wednesday morning, hours before Mr Sunak’s speech to the Commons.
Last updated: Wednesday, 23 March, 2022, 12:20
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has admitted the financial outlook is “challenging” because of soaring inflation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Downing Street has said.
No 10 said he provided an update on the economic situation to ministers during Wednesday morning’s Cabinet meeting.
A statement read: “The Chancellor provided an update on the economic and fiscal picture, and described the outlook as challenging given the global shocks we are facing as a result of the conflict in Ukraine and rising inflation.
“He said that throughout the pandemic, the Government has shown the British people we are on their side and we will continue to stand by them through the uncertainty that we now face.
“He described how the sensible management of the public finances enabled the Government to step in and help people with £9 billion of support for their energy bills in February.
“He said that this Government would continue to take a responsible and sustainable approach in order to be able to grow a stronger, more secure economy for the future.”
Will we see an increase in National Insurance?
Tory MP Mark Harper has defended a hike in national insurance as a way to put money into the NHS and social care.
He told Sky News: “I can’t comment on the specifics of what was going to be announced today, but I think on the national insurance rise, it’s very clear – we’ve said we’re going to put an extra £12 billion into, first of all, into the health service for backlogs that have arisen because of the pandemic, and then a long-term funding settlement for social care.
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said “Labour will get our economy firing on all cylinders” as she prepared to respond to Rishi Sunak’s spring statement.
“With our plans to buy, make and sell more in Britain and our climate investment pledge, we will create a stronger economy,” she said.
Ms Reeves posted a picture on social media showing her preparing for her appearance in the Commons with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow Treasury chief secretary Pat McFadden.
Pat McFadden, shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury, said the Tories’ reasons for hiking taxes now is so that they can cut them just before the next election.
Speaking to Sky News, he said Labour’s proposal for a windfall levy on oil and gas companies would be “a real help this year”.
“We’ve said a better place for the Chancellor to raise revenue right now would be a windfall levy on the oil and gas companies that are making the most from the current situation.
“The chief executive of BP described the current energy market as a cash machine for his company,” he added.
“We hear a lot about the tax increases in April being necessary for public services, but at the same time, the Treasury is constantly briefing Tory MPs that the reason these tax rises have to happen now is so that the Tories can cut taxes before the next election.
“That is cynical timing and it means that the tax rises are not actually governed by an economic imperative, but by the Tory party’s election grid, and that’s not a good reason to pile on payments for families now.”
Ahead of Rishi Sunak’s Spring Statement, which is expected to include fuel duty cuts, here’s what fuel duty is and how a potential could affect you.
Pump prices hit new record highs ahead of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s potential announcement of a fuel duty cut in his spring statement.
The Chancellor is reportedly gearing up to announce a temporary cut to the duty of up to 5p per litre in his statement.
Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average price of a litre of fuel at UK forecourts on Sunday was 167p for petrol and 179p for diesel, amounting to an increase of 18p for petrol and 26p for diesel over the past month.
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaves 11 Downing Street as he heads to the House of Commons, London, to deliver his Spring Statement.