Spring statement 2022: Live updates on UK Spring Statement from Rishi Sunak

Pat McFadden, shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury, said the Tories’ reasons for hiking taxes now is so that they can cut them just before the next election.

Speaking to Sky News, he said Labour’s proposal for a windfall levy on oil and gas companies would be “a real help this year”.

“We’ve said a better place for the Chancellor to raise revenue right now would be a windfall levy on the oil and gas companies that are making the most from the current situation.

“The chief executive of BP described the current energy market as a cash machine for his company,” he added.

“We hear a lot about the tax increases in April being necessary for public services, but at the same time, the Treasury is constantly briefing Tory MPs that the reason these tax rises have to happen now is so that the Tories can cut taxes before the next election.