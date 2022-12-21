She is usually found feeding animals in her boilersuit and making mud pies on her father’s croft on the Isle of Barra.

But a new world has opened up for ten-year-old Alanna Macneil, a pupil at Castlebay Community School, after becoming high in demand as a model for fashion labels including Zara, Mango and River Island, with regular trips now made from the island to Barcelona for photoshoots.

Alanna’s move in to the modelling world has been documented in new BBC ALBA documentary, Barraigh gu Barcelona, which will air on Christmas Day.

It tells how mother Joan, who also modelled as a child, put Alanna’s photographs forward to agency Kids London during lockdown, with photographers quickly booking in the Barra girl. Her first job was with upmarket US children’s label Maisonette, with more work quickly following.

Father Ruiaridh, 44, said: “We’re very proud of Alanna’s photographs. They’re different, especially when you see her on the croft in her boiler suit and her wellies.”

In the documentary, Alanna travels with her mum to Barcelona for her latest Mango shoot, a journey that takes three flights from Barra to Glasgow, London and then the Catalan capital.

Joan said: “That is all praying and hoping that things run smoothly. The thing with living on Barra is that you always need to plan ahead. You need to keep an eye on the weather in that January and February window – or actually also in July and August, given where we live.”

She added: “For Alanna, it’s all fun. She is a wee girl away to get her hair done and try on all these fashion clothes. I don’t want her to take it seriously.

Alanna Macneil can usually be found helping on her father's croft but is also now making it big in the child modelling world with jobs for Zara, Mango and River Island among her recent assignments. PIC: BBC ALBA.

"It opens your mind up to what is out there and that is what I want her to have. I want her to shine and have confidence. I want her to be happy. The minute she says to me ‘I don’t want to do it anymore’, that is fine. I just want her to look back on the good times she had.”

Sue Walker, founder of Kids London modelling agency, said on the same day Alanna was signed, her first job was booked.

Ms Walker said: “Everyone loves working with Alanna. She is very natural, she is very well mannered, she is polite to adults and very kind to other children. She has made some great friendships. She is just a great girl.”

Alanna said she felt happy, excited and nervous about her modelling work.

Alanna Macneil, 10, from Barra, is stepping into the world of child modelling and now makes regular work trips between the island and Barcelona. PIC: BBC ALBA.

She said: "The children on set come from all over, from Spain, from London, Holland, France. You meet all sorts and everyone is friendly. Even if they don’t speak English, we still play together and it is fun.”

Photographer Joanna Paterson worked with Alanna on the Maisonette shoot and later travelled to Barra to photograph her in her home environment.

Ms Paterson said: “I think Alanna has so much more to offer than modelling. If she was interested, I could imagine her becoming an actress. She reminds me of a young Julie Christie, if not more beautiful. She has got talent as is surely a director’s dream to work with.”