Scottish fashion firm sells out of £58 dress after singer Taylor Swift snapped in frock

The co-founder of a Scottish fashion firm has described a “very mental” day after global superstar Taylor Swift was photographed wearing one of its dresses.

Jade Robertson, 34, creative director of Little Lies, said the £58 Sweet Jane green velvet dress had sold out overnight after the singing megastar was photographed late on Wednesday wearing the garment to a pizza restaurant in Brooklyn.

Ms Robertson, who runs the company from an office in Glencarse near Perth with her husband Stuart, woke up to see the photograph. She said the dress sold out even before she could confirm it was definitely a Little Lies design.

Singer Taylor Swift, pictured with actress Blake Lively, wears a dress designed by Perth-based firm Little Lies to a party at a Brooklyn pizza restaurant on Wednesday. The dress has now sold out. Picture: Robert Kamau/GC Images

She said: “Today has been very mental – absolutely not the day I expected to wake up to. I saw the photograph this morning – it was the first thing I woke up to.

“We did a bit of sleuthing and 100 per cent the dress is one of ours. It wasn’t a gifted thing, it wasn’t a press thing or PR thing, she placed the order for the dress. It wasn’t her name that came through on the order, but it was one of her team. It is nice that she didn’t ask for a freebie or anything.”

The dress was launched in August last year and was part of a collection inspired by Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks.

Jade and Stuart Robertson, from Perth, set up Little Lies from their bedroom in 2015. PIC: Contributed.

Ms Robertson, who lives in Perth, said: “The whole root of the brand is the ‘70s music scene. The fact that it has been worn not just by such a huge star, but a huge star in the music industry is absolutely perfect for us. It couldn’t have been worn by anybody better.

"It sold out before we woke up this morning. I don’t know how people knew before us that it was definitely one of our dresses, but before we could even confirm that, it had sold out. Whether people were searching online for something similar, I am not really sure. We do have it available for pre-order and we do still have it online in black.”

Little Lies was set up by the couple in 2015 from their bedroom, with the company at first selling curated items in an online boutique. They now have a complete in-house design team after making the switch to their own brand.

The £58 Sweet Jane dress was designed as part of the Little Lies collection inspired by Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks. It is now available on pre-order after selling out following the Taylor Swift photograph. PIC: Contributed.

Ms Robertson said she had always been involved in music or fashion and was “completely obsessed” with the music from the 1970s. Her aunt is singer Eve Graeme, from Perth, who sang lead vocals with the New Seekers and had a huge hit with I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing.

She said: “I used to dress up in her vintage and loved hearing her stories of being at parties with The Beatles and Led Zeppelin. She has been a huge influence and I still take design references from her gowns.”

Ms Robertson said she hoped the Swift connection would give the company a nice lift into 2024.