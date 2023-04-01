Scottish boxing legend Ken Buchanan has died at the age of 77.

Buchanan, whose diagnosis of dementia was confirmed a year ago, was Scotland’s first undisputed world champion and widely considered the country’s greatest boxer with his career spanning 17 years.

His death was confirmed by The Ken Buchanan Foundation. A statement said: "It is with great sadness that we have to inform you Ken passed away peacefully in his sleep this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Further announcements will come and please give the family some time to process this sad news. RIP Ken, always a gentleman and one of the best champions we will ever see."

Boxer Ken Buchanan, who is widely considered as Scotland's greatest fighter, has died aged 77. He is pictured here in 1965.

Born in Edinburgh, Buchanan picked up the British lightweight title three years after his first professional bout.

He took the WBA lightweight world title by dethroning Panama's Ismael Laguna in the scorching heat of Puerto Rica in 1970 and was named the American Boxing Writers' Association's Fighter of the Year, ahead of Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali.

He defeated Ruben Navarro in Los Angeles the following year to take the WBC crown and become Scotland's first undisputed world champion, a feat only matched 50 years later by Josh Taylor.

Last year, hundreds of people gathered to see the sporting legend at the unveiling of a statue in his honour on Leith Walk.

Ken Buchanan at home in 2021. PIC: TVI.