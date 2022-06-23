Scotsman and Scotland on Sunday nominated for host of Scottish press awards

The shortlist was revealed on Thursday and it is fantastic to see our hard work recognised.

In all, our titles received 15 nominations ahead of the awards ceremony later this year, competing against titles across Scotland.

Scotsman deputy political editor Conor Matchett bagged a place on two shortlists for political journalist of the year and scoop of the year. His entry focused on a transparency battle with the Scottish Government over the release of data relating to the discharge of patients into care homes during the pandemic.

Investigations correspondent Martyn McLaughlin, meanwhile, is nominated for both financial business journalist of the year and specialist reporter of the year for a series of deep dive investigations.

Catriona Thomson is placed on the food and drink writer of the year shortlist for her weekly Scotland’s Larder series which runs every Wednesday in the Scotsman. Our Scran food and drink podcast presented by Rosalind Erskine and produced by Kelly Crichton is recognised in the Podcast of the Year category.

Scotsman.com meanwhile is up again for News Website of the Year having claimed the runners-up prize in 2021.

Over on the Scotland on Sunday, the title is nominated in campaign of the year category for its Support Our Libraries drive. Euan McColm picks up a nomination in the columnist of the year category, while multi-award winning Dani Garavelli is nominated again as feature writer of the year.

Aidan Smith and Allan Pattullo have both picked up their share of awards over the year and both are recognised again in the sports feature writer of the year category. Aidan is also on the shortlist for sports columnist of the year.

And sticking on sport, photographer Michael Gillen, who works for our sister title the Falkirk Herald, is nominated as sports photographer of the year.

Finally, Beth Murray who worked across The Scotsman, Scotland on Sunday, Edinburgh Evening News, is nominated as young journalist of the year.