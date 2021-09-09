The Met Office confirmed a high of 28.6C in Charterhall in the Borders on Wednesday – the warmest September day since 1906 when Gordon Castle in Moray reached 32.2C.

However, heavy downpours and flooding are expected in places across Scotland on Thursday between 10am and 8pm.

The Met Office has warned the downpours could cause flooding leading to property damage and disruption to travel.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued flood alerts for the following regions: Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City, Argyll and Bute, Ayrshire and Arran, Caithness and Sutherland, Central, Dumfries and Galloway, Dundee and Angus, Easter Ross and Great Glen, Edinburgh and Lothians, Fife, Findhorn Nairn Moray and Speyside, Scottish Borders, Skye and Lochaber, Tayside, West Central Scotland, Wester Ross and Western Isles.

