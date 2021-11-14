There was a two minutes silence across the country at 11am on Remembrance Sunday.
In Edinburgh, hundreds of people gathered for the service of remembrance outside the city chambers on the Royal Mile.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Alister Jack, the Scottish Secretary, were among dignitaries taking part in proceedings.
1. LegionS-211114-RemembranceSunday-4367.jpg
Picture; Legion
Photo: Legion
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon lays a wreath during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Stone of Remembrance outside Edinburgh City Chambers in Edinburgh.
Photo: Jane Barlow
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack lays a wreath during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Stone of Remembrance outside Edinburgh City Chambers in Edinburgh.
Photo: Jane Barlow
101-year-old Second World War veteran Jack Ransom lays a wreath during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Stone of Remembrance outside Edinburgh City Chambers in Edinburgh.
Photo: Jane Barlow