Remembrance Sunday: Services take place across Edinburgh as nation remembers fallen

People around Scotland have paused to remember the war dead on Remembrance Sunday.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Sunday, 14th November 2021, 2:05 pm

There was a two minutes silence across the country at 11am on Remembrance Sunday.

In Edinburgh, hundreds of people gathered for the service of remembrance outside the city chambers on the Royal Mile.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Alister Jack, the Scottish Secretary, were among dignitaries taking part in proceedings.

1. LegionS-211114-RemembranceSunday-4367.jpg

Picture; Legion

Photo: Legion

2. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon lays a wreath during the Remembrance Sunday service

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon lays a wreath during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Stone of Remembrance outside Edinburgh City Chambers in Edinburgh.

Photo: Jane Barlow

3. Scottish Secretary Alister Jack lays a wreath during the Remembrance Sunday service

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack lays a wreath during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Stone of Remembrance outside Edinburgh City Chambers in Edinburgh.

Photo: Jane Barlow

4. 101-year-old Second World War veteran Jack Ransom lays a wreath during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Stone of Remembrance

101-year-old Second World War veteran Jack Ransom lays a wreath during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Stone of Remembrance outside Edinburgh City Chambers in Edinburgh.

Photo: Jane Barlow

