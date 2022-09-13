Lord Ian Duncan, the Deputy Speaker in the House of Lords, said crowds along the Royal Mile were “ten-deep”, while the streets surrounding the historic precinct were equally crammed with people.

“The sheer quantity of individuals moving into Edinburgh today (indicates) that there will be many tens – possibly even hundreds – of thousands of people who will wish to pay their respects to the late Queen,” Lord Duncan told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s Radio National programme on Tuesday morning.

“That is an extraordinary outpouring of respect, grief, celebration of an extraordinary woman.

“By goodness, they were ten-deep. They had to stop people trying to get there because it would have become dangerous.