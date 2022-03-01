Is NatWest and RBS app down? RBS and NatWest report issues with mobile banking app

According to DownDetector customers are experiencing issues with online banking login and the mobile app.

NatWest and RBS customers are being met with a message on both apps when they attempt to log in that reads: "We're sorry, some kind of error has occurred when trying to establish a connection between your device and ourselves.

"Please close the app and try again."

NatWest and RBS online banking apps appear to have gone down this morning, leaving customers unable to access their accounts.

RBS Help took to Twitter to inform customers of issues writing: “We are aware that some of our customers are having some issues accessing the app today. Our team are working hard to resolve this as soon as possible.”