RAF jets scrambled for a second day to intercept Russian aircraft

An RAF spokesperson confirmed that “two Russian Tu-95 Bear F aircraft” were “intercepted and escorted”. At no point did the aircraft enter UK airspace.
The jets, launched from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, were joined by a Voyager air-to-air refuelling tanker from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.
The RAF routinely intercepts aircraft approaching what it describes as the “UK area of interest”.
The news comes a day after RAF jets responded to four Russian strategic bombers. A spokesperson said they too were “intercepted and escorted”.
Footage released by the Russian Ministry of Defence earlier on Thursday showed a Russian bomber, of the same type that was intercepted on Wednesday, being flanked by two RAF jets while on “a planned flight”.