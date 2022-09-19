A big screen has been set up in the Edinburgh beauty spot next to Holyrood Palace for people to come and watch the funeral together.

In London, after four days of lying in state beneath the symbols of the monarchy, the Queen will be carried from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral.

These pictures show people in Scotland’s Capital coming together to watch the historic funeral as the Monarch is laid to rest.

Undefined: readMore

1. Flowers at Holyrood Palace People have been leaving flowers and messages at the palace in Edinburgh. Photo: NW Photo Sales

2. More flowers A family reads the messages of bereavement left. Photo: NW Photo Sales

3. Big screen A large screen has been set up in the park for those wanting to watch the funeral. Photo: NW Photo Sales

4. Viewers Derek Wallace and Louise Gladstone from Duddingston Edinburgh out to watch the funeral. Photo: NW Photo Sales