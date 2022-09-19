Queen's funeral: 13 Edinburgh pictures as people gather to watch funeral live at Holyrood Park big screen
People have gathered in Holyrood Park to watch the Queen’s funeral today (September 19).
By Rachel Mackie
Monday, 19th September 2022, 12:51 pm
A big screen has been set up in the Edinburgh beauty spot next to Holyrood Palace for people to come and watch the funeral together.
In London, after four days of lying in state beneath the symbols of the monarchy, the Queen will be carried from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral.
These pictures show people in Scotland’s Capital coming together to watch the historic funeral as the Monarch is laid to rest.
