Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said “the Queen loved Scotland and Scotland loved the Queen”.

He said the strength of the connection between Scotland and the royal family was evident as people lined up to pay their respects as the Queen’s cortege passed through the nation on Sunday.

Asked if the connection is still there with the new King, Mr Ross told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Yes, and I think particularly with the Accession Council making the point that the new King swore his allegiance to uphold and protect the Church of Scotland, the fact that the royal family are here today and there’ll be a service of thanksgiving at St Giles’, and then in the Scottish Parliament we will also be paying tribute to the late Queen and also pledging our allegiance and support to the new King and providing that support.”

He added: “The Queen loved Scotland and Scotland loved the Queen and I think we showed that yesterday.