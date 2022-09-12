Queen’s children led by Charles walk behind late monarch’s coffin
King Charles III has arrived in Edinburgh – as thousands wait to pay their respects to the Queen.
His Majesty will then lead the royal family in a poignant procession behind the coffin of his mother when it travels to an Edinburgh cathedral to allow the public to pay their respects.
Thousands of people are expected to line Edinburgh's streets as Scotland says its final farewell to the Queen – as her coffin is transported in a procession along the Royal Mile to St Giles' Cathedral this afternoon.
Gun salutes will be fired every minute, with the final round of shots being fired as the hearse stops outside the cathedral.
Following the ceremony, the King will join the procession of the Queen’s coffin to St Giles Cathedral where the couple, accompanied by other members of the royal family, will attend a service of prayer and reflection for the life of the Queen.
Later, the King will receive the First Minister of Scotland, followed by the Presiding Officer, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
Good morning and welcome to our live blog on what will be an emotional day for many in Scotland.
The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passing along the Royal Mile, Edinburgh
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said “the Queen loved Scotland and Scotland loved the Queen”.
He said the strength of the connection between Scotland and the royal family was evident as people lined up to pay their respects as the Queen’s cortege passed through the nation on Sunday.
Asked if the connection is still there with the new King, Mr Ross told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Yes, and I think particularly with the Accession Council making the point that the new King swore his allegiance to uphold and protect the Church of Scotland, the fact that the royal family are here today and there’ll be a service of thanksgiving at St Giles’, and then in the Scottish Parliament we will also be paying tribute to the late Queen and also pledging our allegiance and support to the new King and providing that support.”
He added: “The Queen loved Scotland and Scotland loved the Queen and I think we showed that yesterday.
“I think we’ll see that again today with the service of thanksgiving and I think it is a fitting tribute to the late Queen that Scotland is able to play this role at this early part in the national mourning.”
Alison Johnstone, the Scottish Parliament’s presiding officer, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, she would welcome the King and Queen Consort to Holyrood after 5pm.
She said the Parliament “will come together to express through a motion of condolence our deepest condolences to His Majesty the King and to the royal family.”
She added: “I think it’s absolutely clear from the contributions that we’ve been hearing on your programme already this morning that the people of Scotland very much wished to pay tribute for the the life of Her Majesty the Queen.
“The tone will be respectful. This afternoon gives us an opportunity to reflect on the life of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, to pay gratitude for that life and to ensure that the royal family have the support… the heartfelt sympathies of the Scottish people.”
She said the setting of the Royal Mile “is quite spectacular” and “will enable people to be in very close proximity to the family as they head up the Royal Mile to St Giles’… so I have no doubt it will be a very emotional day indeed.”
The Australian Prime Minister has faced backlash from the business and health care sector following the announcement of a one-off bank holiday to mark a national day of mourning for the late Queen.
Anthony Albanese announced on Sunday that Australia will observe a bank holiday on September 22 following the monarch’s funeral on September 19.
The news quickly drew criticism from healthcare professionals who say the short-notice nature of the bank holiday will cause huge disruption to their sector where consultations and operations are arranged weeks and sometimes months in advance.
New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says her government will not pursue becoming a republic following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.