Queen to attend COP26 climate conference in Glasgow

The Queen will attend the climate conference

She is currently on her annual trip to Balmoral and will be in Scotland for the reception on November 1.

COP26 president Alok Sharma tweeted that he was "absolutely delighted" that the Queen will attend the summit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is one of six engagements listed for the Queen on the official royal website, but it is understood the announcements made on Friday do not amount to her full autumn programme.

On October 2 she will attend the opening ceremony for the sixth session of the devolved Scottish Parliament alongside the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

Next up, and joined by the Earl of Wessex, she will launch The Queen’s Baton Relay for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games from the forecourt of Buckingham Palace on October 7.

A few days later on October 12, the Queen will be accompanied by the Princess Royal at a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey to mark the centenary of the Royal British Legion.

On October 14, the Queen will attend the opening ceremony of the sixth session of the Senedd where, according to the Welsh Parliament’s website

She will be at Windsor Castle on October 19 where she will host a reception to mark the Global Investment Summit.