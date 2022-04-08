Queen 'regretfully' pulls out of attending annual Maundy Day service

The annual event is an important fixture in the royal calendar and will see Charles follow the ancient tradition of distributing Maundy money to community stalwarts on Thursday.

It is understood the Queen, who has been experiencing mobility issues, was unable to commit to the event and, with the order of service being printed, she was keen for the arrangements to be confirmed to avoid any misunderstanding or the day to be overshadowed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The monarch attended a service commemorating the life of the Duke of Edinburgh last week with senior royals and a congregation of hundreds, and has been carrying out virtual events and her other duties as head of state.

The Queen seen leaving the Service of Thanksgiving for Prince Philip on 29 March

Charles and Camilla will join the congregation for the Royal Maundy Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

The announcement comes just ahead of the first anniversary of the Duke of Edinburgh’s death, which is expected to be marked privately by the Queen and her family.