Queen Camilla says King is 'fine' on visit to Aberdeen after hospital treatment revealed

It came as the Prince of Wales visited his wife in hospital in London

The Queen has said the King is “fine” and “looking forward to getting back to work” as he awaits treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Camilla was on a solo visit to the Aberdeen Art Gallery on Thursday to open its new Safe Space, an initiative to provide help and guidance to people if they suspect someone is living with domestic abuse.

Asked about the King by the Lord Provost, she replied: “He’s fine, thank you very much. Looking forward to getting back to work.”

The King, who is at his private home Birkhall in Aberdeenshire, is preparing for a corrective procedure after being diagnosed with a benign enlarged prostate.

Buckingham Palace, in an unprecedented double royal health scare, announced the news on Wednesday just an hour-and-a-half after Kensington Palace revealed the Princess of Wales had undergone abdominal surgery.

The 75-year-old monarch, who acceded to the throne 16 months ago, will be admitted to hospital next week.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales has visited his wife the Princess of Wales in hospital where she is recuperating from abdominal surgery.

Heir to throne William was seen leaving the private London Clinic at around 12.35pm on Thursday.

William drove himself away from the hospital in an Audi e-Tron GT Carbon Vorsprung, followed by a Land Rover Discovery, and left by the back entrance during the low-key, private visit.

Kensington Palace said: “The Prince has just left hospital after visiting his wife.”

The princess was admitted on Tuesday for the successful, planned procedure but is expected to stay in the clinic for 10 to 14 days before returning to her Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor.

The nature of the princess’s condition has not been revealed although Kensington Palace confirmed it was not cancerous.

It is serious enough, however, for heir to the throne William to be postponing official duties while his wife is in hospital and in the immediate aftermath while she recuperates, devoting his time to his family.