The Princess Royal viewing the new bronze figurehead. Picture: Malcolm Ross

The late queen was the final monarch under whom the Regiment served

The Princess Royal has unveiled a bronze medallion containing a figurehead of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as a final addition to The Royal Scots Monument in Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh.

The monument, originally unveiled on July 26, 1952, commemorates the service of The Royal Scots (The Royal Regiment) to 16 monarchs from its founding in 1633 under a Royal Warrant from King Charles I until its amalgamation under Defence Review in 2006. The additional medallion marks the final monarch under whom the Regiment served.

After the unveiling, Her Royal Highness then spent time with former members of the Regiment before leaving for The Royal Scots Club in Abercromby Place where she took the salute at the club’s annual ceremony of Beating Retreat.

The Lowland Band of The Royal Regiment of Scotland Beating Retreat outside The Royal Scots Club on Abercromby Place. Picture: Simon Wiliams