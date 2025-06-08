Princess Royal unveils bronze figurehead of late Queen at Royal Scots Monument in Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens
The Princess Royal has unveiled a bronze medallion containing a figurehead of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as a final addition to The Royal Scots Monument in Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh.
The monument, originally unveiled on July 26, 1952, commemorates the service of The Royal Scots (The Royal Regiment) to 16 monarchs from its founding in 1633 under a Royal Warrant from King Charles I until its amalgamation under Defence Review in 2006. The additional medallion marks the final monarch under whom the Regiment served.
After the unveiling, Her Royal Highness then spent time with former members of the Regiment before leaving for The Royal Scots Club in Abercromby Place where she took the salute at the club’s annual ceremony of Beating Retreat.
Brigadier George Lowder, Chair of the Regimental Trustees, said: “The Royal Scots have always been, and continue to be, very proud of their long service to Crown and country which is commemorated on this monument. Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the last Sovereign under whom the Regiment served, appointed HRH The Princess Royal to be Colonel in Chief of The Royal Scots (The Royal Regiment) in 1983. We have been greatly honoured, therefore, that The Princess Royal, whose long and continued connection with the Regiment we cherish, has unveiled this final addition to our monument today.”.
