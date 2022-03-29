Prince Philip memorial: How to watch Prince Philip memorial service, start time and when did Prince Philip die? (Photo by DANNY LAWSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

It has been almost a year since the His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, passed away at the age of 99.

Today (Tuesday March 29), the Queen will make her first public appearance in recent weeks since contracting coronavirus in late February at a memorial service for Prince Philip.

The memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh will be held at Westminster Abbey, with Buckingham Palace saying that the service will “give thanks for The Duke of Edinburgh’s dedication to family, Nation and Commonwealth and recognise the importance of his legacy in creating opportunities for young people, promoting environmental stewardship and conservation, and supporting the Armed Forces."

The Palace said that the service will also pay tribute to Prince Philip’s charitable contributions and support of more than 700 organisations during his lifetime, with the Duke of Edinburgh award established in 1956 set to feature prominently.

Here’s how to watch Prince Philip’s memorial service live in the UK, what time it will start and more.

When did Prince Philip die?

Prince Philip, the longest serving British royal consort in history, died on April 9 2021.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement which described the Duke of Edinburgh’s passing as ‘peaceful’ and having taken place at Windsor Castle.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the Palace said in its statement.

It added: “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

"The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

What time does the Prince Philip memorial service start?

Prince Philip's memorial service will take place on Tuesday March 29 2022 from 10.30am until 12.15pm.

It will be held at Westminster Abbey – where the Queen and Prince Philip were married on Thursday 20 November 1947.

The memorial service has been coined ‘A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of the Duke of Edinburgh’ by Buckingham Palace.

A statement from Buckingham Palace on Monday March 28 said that the service will be introduced with musical performances from the Band of the Royal Marines ‘in recognition of the Duke of Edinburgh’s long-held relationship with the Armed Forces’.

The Thanksgiving service is set to see a congregation of more than 500 representatives from charities supported by Prince Philip, members of the Royal Family and Foreign Royal Family, members of the UK Government and wider friends and family of the Duke of Edinburgh.

How to watch the Prince Philip memorial service

The Thanksgiving memorial service for Prince Philip will be broadcast live on BBC One from 10.30am BST.

Coverage of the service will be anchored by BBC News presenter Huw Edwards.

The BBC’s coverage will be available to watch on TV as well as BBC iPlayer, with the service also available to watch on catch up on iPlayer shortly after it concludes at 12.15pm.

