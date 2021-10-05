Prince Charles to visit Peterhead-based seafood company during Aberdeenshire trip

Prince Charles, known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, will visit Amity Fishing Company in Peterhead on Tuesday.

The company is headed by renowned skipper Jimmy Buchan, who starred in the BBC’s Bafta award-winning Trawlermen TV series.

Priding itself on quality control from shore to door, the team at Amity provides seafood from Scotland’s coast to people in the UK.

Charles will then pay a visit to Rora dairy which produces a range of Scottish yogurts on its organic family-run farm in Peterhead.

Glen Garioch in Oldmeldrum, one of the country’s oldest distilleries, will also welcome Charles during his royal tour in the North East.

Glen Garioch is currently undergoing a renovation and upgrade project, following a £6 million investment from Beam Suntory, to reinstate more traditional production processes and reduce the distillery’s carbon footprint.

The Duke of Rothesay’s tour also includes a visit to Inverurie where he will meet with local traders at the town’s farmers’ market and visit the Garioch Heritage Centre, home to collections of the Garioch Heritage Society which has been researching the area’s history and gathering artefacts since 1987.

Charles will also meet with the Inverurie Community Allotment and representatives from Grampian Opportunities, an organisation which promotes learning, volunteering and employment opportunities, and offers support for disabled people and people with mental health problems.

On Friday, Charles enjoyed a sip of his own bespoke whisky cocktail as he officially opened the new Johnnie Walker Experience in Edinburgh’s Princes Street.

His visit marked the launch of a partnership between Johnnie Walker and The Prince’s Foundation to deliver training and employment opportunities to support the sustainable recovery of hospitality and tourism across Scotland.

During his visit to the Scottish capital he was joined by Camilla, known as the Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh of which he is a patron, to mark its 350th anniversary year in person a year on, after the coronavirus pandemic forced changes to the celebrations.

Charles attended various other engagements in Edinburgh before appearing at the Kirking of the Parliament at Edinburgh’s St Giles Cathedral.

