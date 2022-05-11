In the first Scottish hearing of the public inquiry into the long-running scandal, those who ran Post Office branches told of how they were forced to remortgage their homes and cash in pensions in order to meet crippling debts caused by problems with the accounting system.

The human impact hearing of the inquiry, which is being led by retired high court judge, Sir Wyn Williams, heard from Peter Worsfold, a 77 year-old former sub-postmaster from Inverness, who had spent around £95,000 acquiring and refurbishing his premises in 1997.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told the inquiry how one day in 2002, he was confronted at home by two “burly” security officers from the Post Office after one of several large shortfalls were flagged at his branch in the city’s Muirtown area.

Mr Worsfold said he was told he was being investigated for false accounting, fraud, and theft, with the security officers telling him to pay up to remedy the deficit.

“If I didn’t, they said I’d probably face imprisonment,” he told the inquiry. “I gave them cash. I felt humiliated and confused.”

In all, Mr Worsfold had to pay the Post Office more than £37,000 to make up for the shortfalls, but said the real price was even greater.

“It was totally devastating,” the father-of-three said. “I had to cash in my pensions and remortgage my house to pay off the debts.

Louise Dar said she had to pay around £44,000 to make up the shortfalls caused by the IT system.

“Even now after 22 years, we are continuing to struggle to try and pay back the losses we incurred due to the Horizon system.”

Mr Worsfold, who was suspended and ultimately had his contract with the Post Office terminated, said he had called in the police, and even sacked two members of his staff, amid efforts to identify where the money had gone.

Now, however, he believes the IT system was never fit for purpose. “I don’t think the Horizon was ever designed to balance, because it was always up or down,” he added.

Dozens of former subpostmasters convicted of theft, fraud and false accounting have had their names cleared by the Court of Appeal. Picture: Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty

In what constitutes the most widespread miscarriage of justice in British legal history, some 736 sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses were wrongly accused of theft, fraud, and false accounting between 2000 and 2014 due to the Horizon system, which was installed and maintained by Fujitsu.

Despite repeatedly protesting their innocence, many were convicted and imprisoned, or left with their finances and personal lives in ruins. Some died before their names were cleared.

The statutory inquiry aims to understand what went wrong in relation to Horizon, and assess whether the Post Office has learned lessons. It will also explore why sub-postmasters and mistresses were singled out, and whether they have been justly compensated.

The latest hearing, taking place at the Marriott Hotel in Glasgow city centre, also heard testimony from Louise Dar, a 39 year-old who had to pay around £44,000 to the Post Office.

The mother-of-three, who took on the post office in her home town of Lenzie in East Dunbartonshire in November 2014, said the first shortfall of nearly £1,000 emerged during her first day of on-site training, with Margaret Guthrie, a Post Office auditor, accusing her of taking the money.

An emotional Ms Dar said that while she and her husband took money from the retail side of their business to make up the shortfalls, the Post Office would also dock their wages.

The former sub-postmistress was suspended twice, with her contract eventually terminated in 2017. She was also ordered to attend a formal interview the day before her mother’s funeral, at which she was accused of stealing.

“I was treated like a criminal by the post office and when I sought help, the Post Office audit team were extremely callous and made no attempt to find the root cause of the alleged shortfalls,” she told the inquiry.

“We had put our life savings into this business. My mother-in-law even sold jewellery to support us, and having to watch it be stripped from under us was horrendous.”

Responding to questions from Jason Beer QC, counsel to the inquiry, Ms Dar added that “awful” rumours were spread about her family, with her husband also threatened and subjected to racist abuse.

She was a lead ­claimant in a successful High Court case in 2019 which saw a 555-strong group of subpostmasters and mistresses challenge the Post Office.

As a result, she received payments which “hardly touched” on her debts. “It’s not good enough, we shouldn’t be in this position. We don’t want a windfall, we just want to get back to zero.”

Earlier, Vinod Sharma, a retired subpostmaster, told the inquiry he felt he had no option to pay nearly £29,000 after the IT system identified a major shortfall at the Post Office branch he ran in Balornock in the north of Glasgow.

The 74-year-old said auditors from the Post Office implied that his assistant had stolen the money after the deficit came to light in 2015.

After poring over 10 days’ worth of CCTV footage, he was still at a loss as to how the shortfall had emerged, and was increasingly stressed.

“That’s not the kind of money you can save that easily, and I’d wake up in the middle of the night, asking, ‘What will I do? What can I do?’” he told the inquiry.

At the time, Mr Sharma was about to retire, and was due a lump sum payment of £52,000, but after meeting with George Thomson, then head of the National Federation of Subpostmasters, it was made clear what the future held in store.

“He said the scenario was the post office would never open again, I’d lose my pay off, and they’d pursue me for the money,” the father-of-two said.

Mr Sharma said he raised the money from his family, eventually paying the Post Office £28,845.