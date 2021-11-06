Police search for girl and two boys missing in Highlands

Police are looking for Shanai Anderson, 15, Mackenzie Tulloch , 12 and Anthony Campbell, 14, who were last seen in Dornoch around 10pm on Friday. PIC: Police Scotland

Shanai Anderson, 15, Anthony Campbell, 14, and Mackenzie Tulloch, 12, all from the Inverness-shire area, were last seen at around 10pm on Friday at the bus stop at Castle Street in Dornoch, following the town’s fireworks display.

The youngsters have connections across the Sutherland and Easter Ross area.

Shanai is described as 5’5” tall, slim build with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, grey and pink hoodie, navy blue jeans and black trainers.

Anthony is described as 5’7” tall, medium build with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie, navy blue jogging bottoms and white Nike trainers.

Mackenzie is described as 5’1” tall, stocky build with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a light grey waterproof jacket, light grey jogging bottoms and white trainers.

Anyone with information regarding these three missing people are asked to call Police on 101, quoting incident number 4596 of 5 November, 2021.

