All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home

Police investigation after man and boy found dead in flat in Paisley's Argyle Street

Police are treating the deaths as ‘unexplained’

Alan Young
By Alan Young
Published 17th May 2023, 19:52 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 20:09 BST
The man and boy were discovered dead in a flat in Argyle StreetThe man and boy were discovered dead in a flat in Argyle Street
The man and boy were discovered dead in a flat in Argyle Street

A man and a boy have been found dead at a flat in Paisley.

Police Scotland said they were called to the home in Argyle Street at 8pm on Monday over a report of concern for two people.

Officers found a man and a boy dead inside the property.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and post-mortem examinations will take place in due course.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“At this time, we have no information to suggest anyone else has been involved.

“A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Related topics:Police Scotland