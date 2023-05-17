Police investigation after man and boy found dead in flat in Paisley's Argyle Street

Police are treating the deaths as ‘unexplained’

The man and boy were discovered dead in a flat in Argyle Street

A man and a boy have been found dead at a flat in Paisley.

Police Scotland said they were called to the home in Argyle Street at 8pm on Monday over a report of concern for two people.

Officers found a man and a boy dead inside the property.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and post-mortem examinations will take place in due course.

“At this time, we have no information to suggest anyone else has been involved.