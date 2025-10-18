Police are appealing for information

Police are appealing for information after reports of a young boy alone, in a busy industrial area of Dundee.

Around 3.20pm on Saturday, police received reports of a boy, aged around 4-years-old, riding his bicycle with no adults nearby in the Kings Cross Road and Kingsway Retail Park areas of Dundee.

Officers attended but the boy was no longer in the area.

He is described as wearing a white jumper, shorts and purple trainers with short blonde hair and was riding a lime green BMX style bike.

Inspector Mahboob Ahmad said: "We want to make sure the boy is ok and is with his carers.

"If anyone recognises the description of the boy and knows who he is, please contact police.

"Also if the carers of the boy see this and can confirm he is safe and well, please get in touch."