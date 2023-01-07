Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward after two seals were apparently attacked on a beach.

Officers are appealing for information in relation to an incident involving dogs and seals at Newburgh, just north of Aberdeen.

Around 11.45am on Thursday 5 at Forvie Nature Reserve, two husky-type dogs were seen to apparently attack a seal pup near to a protected 'haul out' site, where seals leave the water to rest, moult, breed or have pups.

PC Hannah Corbett, North East Wildlife and Environmental Crime Officer said: "We are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch.

"In particular we are looking to trace a man who was in the area walking his elderly chocolate Labrador, and who may have witnessed this incident.

"We would remind the public that it is an offence to intentionally or recklessly harass seals at a haul out site. There are several clear information signs asking people to visit without disturbing the animals.

Grey seals (Halichoerus grypus) gather at the Ythan estuary, Sands of Forvie National Nature Reserve near Newburgh. PIC: ©Lorne Gill/SNH

"Please follow the instructions on the signs, in particular keeping dogs on leads at all times and keeping your distance.

"The best place to view the seals would be from the south side of the estuary at Newburgh.

"If you do see anyone disturbing the seals deliberately then please report it."

