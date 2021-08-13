Plymouth Shooting: Everything we know as police confirm six dead in Keyham including three-year-old girl and gunman Jake Davison

Five people and the gunman died after a shooting in Plymouth on Thursday evening – and here is what we know so far about the incident.

By Gary Flockhart
Friday, 13th August 2021, 3:00 pm

– The atrocity was carried out by a man named by Devon and Cornwall Police as Jake Davison, 22.

– A three-year-old girl was among his victims during the six-minute incident in Keyham, Plymouth.

– His first victim was a 51-year-old woman, who was known to him, with police saying they had a familial relationship.

A coroners ambulance leaves Royal Navy Avenue in the Keyham area of Plymouth where six people, including the offender, died of gunshot wounds in a firearms incident Thursday evening.

– He then left the unnamed address and shot the girl and her 43-year-old male relative in Biddick Drive.

– Two further victims were a man, 59, shot in parkland nearby, and a woman, 66, killed at Henderson Place.

– He then turned the gun on himself, before police could intervene. None of his victims have been identified by police.

– In between, Davison shot at a man, 33, and a woman, 53, who survived. They remain in hospital being treated for injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

– Parts of the incident happened in front of other members of the public who are said to have been “shocked at what was unfolding before them”.

– A weapon has been recovered, described by witnesses as a “pump action shotgun”.

– Davison had a firearms licence, and police do not believe he was linked to any terrorist or far-right organisation.

– The crime scene currently stretches to 13 separate sites.

– Police are examining the hard drive and social media activity of Davison, who posted on a YouTube channel under the name Professor Waffle and previously said he did not have “any willpower to do anything anymore” in a recording dated July 28.

– Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted after the incident: “My thoughts are with the friends and family of those who lost their lives and with all those affected by the tragic incident in Plymouth last night. I thank the emergency services for their response.”

