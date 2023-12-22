Pictures of the Year 2023

All Sections
By Andrew O'Brien
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 14:07 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 14:08 GMT

Performers during the dress rehearsal for Scottish Ballet's world premiere of Twice-Born by Dickson Mbi at the Theatre Royal Glasgow

1. Picture of the Year 2023

Performers during the dress rehearsal for Scottish Ballet's world premiere of Twice-Born by Dickson Mbi at the Theatre Royal Glasgow Photo: Jane Barlow

The 'Sycamore Gap' tree on Hadrian's Wall lies on the ground leaving behind only a stump in the spot it once proudly stood

2. Picture of the Year 2023

The 'Sycamore Gap' tree on Hadrian's Wall lies on the ground leaving behind only a stump in the spot it once proudly stood Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

Steeplejacks wave the Ukrainian flag after finishing installing the coat of arms of Ukraine on the shield of the 62 metre Motherland Monument in Kyiv, on August 6, 2023

3. Picture of the Year 2023

Steeplejacks wave the Ukrainian flag after finishing installing the coat of arms of Ukraine on the shield of the 62 metre Motherland Monument in Kyiv, on August 6, 2023 Photo: ROMAN PILIPEY

The carcass of a 55ft (17m) fin whale lies on Bridlington beach, in East Yorkshire, as contractors are hoping they can remove the mammal, washed up on the popular tourist beach

4. Picture of the Year 2023

The carcass of a 55ft (17m) fin whale lies on Bridlington beach, in East Yorkshire, as contractors are hoping they can remove the mammal, washed up on the popular tourist beach Photo: Danny Lawson

