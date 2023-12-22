Pictures of the Year 2023
1. Picture of the Year 2023
Performers during the dress rehearsal for Scottish Ballet's world premiere of Twice-Born by Dickson Mbi at the Theatre Royal Glasgow Photo: Jane Barlow
2. Picture of the Year 2023
The 'Sycamore Gap' tree on Hadrian's Wall lies on the ground leaving behind only a stump in the spot it once proudly stood Photo: Jeff J Mitchell
3. Picture of the Year 2023
Steeplejacks wave the Ukrainian flag after finishing installing the coat of arms of Ukraine on the shield of the 62 metre Motherland Monument in Kyiv, on August 6, 2023 Photo: ROMAN PILIPEY
4. Picture of the Year 2023
The carcass of a 55ft (17m) fin whale lies on Bridlington beach, in East Yorkshire, as contractors are hoping they can remove the mammal, washed up on the popular tourist beach Photo: Danny Lawson