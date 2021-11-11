Paul Mason: Plotting a year of successful progress in Scotland and beyond

Paul Mason of Womble Bond Dickinson

We continue to progress in terms of revenue, diversity of work and staff headcount. In response to the increasing volume of client instructions, we have invested in new joiners for our real estate, private wealth, litigation and construction teams.

Our real estate practice has been extremely successful, with a number of new high-profile client wins and strong demand from our existing clients.

Our burgeoning litigation and construction teams continue to help clients navigate the pandemic; current activity levels are high and we continue to see increased workstreams.

Our Scottish banking team is delighted to be acting for a number of new banks and financial institutions.

As green energy sources become ever more vital, our energy sector team is proud to be working on a number of groundbreaking projects, including offshore and onshore wind, solar, battery, grid stabilisation and electric vehicles.

Our private wealth team has doubled in size, advising on estate and tax planning and disputes, drawing on our UK-wide and international expertise.

Edinburgh is a leading financial centre and has a thriving business community. WBD continues to grow our relationships with Scottish financial institutions with a focus on helping them with retail banking, employment, insurance, pensions, product governance and regulatory issues.

Our Edinburgh office continues to flourish, operating seamlessly with our English network.

We can see that with access to UK-wide and international capability, that growth is set to continue.

- Paul Mason is partner at Womble Bond Dickinson