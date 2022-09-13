Nearly six million attempt to follow Queen’s coffin on flight tracking website

The number of people attempting to track the plane on Tuesday caused the website to run into problems, but not before more than half a million were able to briefly follow.

“In the moments before take-off, nearly six million people attempted to follow the flight, causing disruption to our platform,” a statement on Flightradar24’s Twitter account read.

“We are working to ensure stability across our platform at the moment.”

The Flightradar 24 site ran into difficulty

A later tweet confirmed: “600k able to follow. Six million total attempts (which is what brought the site down).”