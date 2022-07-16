National park urges visitors to bring 'poop kit' to stop wild toileting at beauty spots

Cairngorms National Park Ranger Service has issued advice on how to keep the countryside clean given the increasing problem of ‘wild toileting’ in some areas.

The park authority has asked backpackers and wild campers to pack a trowel, toilet paper, small plastic bags and hand sanitiser – and to dig a hole at a suitable spot when nature calls.

A statement from the Cairngorms National Park Authority Ranger Service said: “It’s not a subject we often want to think or talk about but for wild campers and backpackers this is a serious part of planning a great 'wild adventure'.

"Many people enjoy backpacking and wild camping in the Cairngorms National Park, most visitors leave behind no evidence of their visit but the issue of toileting in the wild is an increasing problem in some hotspot areas.

"Like any trip away planning is key and by being prepared and following some simple steps you can do your bit to act responsibly and help us to protect this special place.”

Visitors are urged to dig a hole at least 30 metres away from water, buildings, other people and animals.

Visitors to Cairngorms National Park are being urged to take a 'poop kit' to halt the ever increasing problem of 'wild toileting'. PIC: Cairngorms National Park Authority Ranger Service.

Waste should be buried and covered with toilet paper and other sanitary items bagged up and put in the nearest bin.

Visitors are asked to take extra small plastic bags in case no suitable place to dig a hole can be found.

“Do your thing into the bag, tied bag up and carry it out. Dispose of it responsibly in a bin or toilet when you get to one,” the statement added.