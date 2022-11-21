News you can trust since 1817
More than 8,000 silver coins discovered in Scottish field

More than 8,000 silver medieval coins have been found in a field by a metal detectorist in one of the biggest discoveries of its kind.

By Alison Campsie
36 minutes ago
Updated 21st Nov 2022, 6:06pm
The find was made at Dunscore near Dumfries and has been described as the biggest medieval coin hoard found in Scotland since the 19th century. The coins are primarily Edward I and Edward II pennies dating to the 13th and 14th centuries when the Wars of Independence between the kingdoms of Scotland and England raged.

Following excavation of the site, the huge task of recording each coin is now underway at Treasure Trove Unit, where a panel decides whether newly discovered ancient objects in Scotland are claimed by the Crown.

A spokesman for the Treasure Trove Unit said around 8,400 medieval silver coins made up the Dunscore Hoard.

He said: “The Treasure Trove Unit with National Museums Scotland archaeologists excavated the site. This is the biggest medieval coin hoard found in Scotland since the 19th century.

"Very few medieval coin hoards have been excavated in Scotland. The coins are primarily Edward I/II pennies, dating to the 13th and 14th century. Each coin will be catalogued before it goes to the allocation process. This requires identifying, photographing, measuring, and weighing each one.”

A surge in interest in metal detecting reported over lockdown has led to unprecedented levels of finds being reported to the Treasure Trove Unit

According to reports, the unit has recorded around 900 finds since October. By comparison, there were 1,551 artefacts received in the whole of 2019.

A collection of Edward I and II silver pennies. A hoard of similar coins, featuring more than 8,000 individual pieces, has been found by a metal detectorist in Dunscore near Dumfries. PIC: CC.

So far this year, more 12,263 artefacts, including the coins found at Dunscore, have been handed to the unit.

Dumfries
