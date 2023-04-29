All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
23 hours ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift
1 hour ago How to apply for free flight tickets to Hong Kong this summer
2 hours ago More acts announced for King Charles’ Coronation Concert
16 hours ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill
20 hours ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
21 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users

Michigan school bus: 'Little hero' steers school bus to safety after driver passes out

A young boy in Michigan grabbed the steering wheel of a school bus and hit the brakes, bringing the vehicle to a safe stop on a busy road after the driver had passed out, authorities said.

By AP Reporters
Published 29th Apr 2023, 12:18 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 12:53 BST
 Comment

"Someone call 911. Now!" Dillon Reeves shouted to dozens of other children on the bus in the Detroit area.

Dillon was hailed a hero: He stopped the bus as it was veering towards oncoming traffic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"In my 35-plus years of education, this was an extraordinary act of courage and maturity on his part," said Robert Livernois, superintendent of Warren Consolidated Schools.

Michigan school bus: 'Little hero' steers school bus to safety after driver passes outMichigan school bus: 'Little hero' steers school bus to safety after driver passes out
Michigan school bus: 'Little hero' steers school bus to safety after driver passes out

The incident was recorded on a video camera just above the driver.

The video shows the driver fanning herself with a baseball cap and informing the transportation office that she needs to pull over.

Seconds later, Dillon jumped into action, hitting the brake pedal and clutching the steering wheel.

"I don't know that it could have gone any better," Mr Livernois said, noting that adults helped children out of the back door. "When you have an anchor like Dillon taking care of business on the bus, it really and truly was a good day for us."

Dillon declined to speak to reporters but his parents, Steve and Ireta Reeves, were proud.

"We've got a little hero," Dillon's father said. "He's been on my lap driving country roads, pulling into driveways since about four years old... He's a good driver."

King Charles III: A photograph taken of the King for his matriculation at the University of Cambridge has been released

Related topics:Charles III
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.