The TV doctor disappeared after going for a walk on Wednesday.

Michael Mosley’s widow Dr Clare Bailey Mosley has paid tribute to her “wonderful” husband after he was found dead on the Greek island of Symi on Sunday morning.

The television doctor and journalist disappeared after walking from St Nicholas Beach to the small holiday resort of Pedi on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Extensive searches followed with those involved working in temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius.

Michael Mosley. Photo: John Rogers/BBC/PA Wire

Dr Bailey Mosley said: “I don’t know quite where to begin with this.

“It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband.

“We had an incredibly lucky life together. We loved each other very much and were so happy together.

“I am incredibly proud of our children, their resilience and support over the past days.

“My family and I have been hugely comforted by the outpouring of love from people from around the world. It’s clear that Michael meant a huge amount to so many of you."

She said her husband died after an “incredible climb” and collapsed after taking the wrong route.

Dr Bailey Mosley added: “Michael was an adventurous man, it’s part of what made him so special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are so grateful to the extraordinary people on Symi who have worked tirelessly to help find him. Some of these people on the island, who hadn’t even heard of Michael, worked from dawn till dusk unasked.

“We’re also very grateful to the press who have dealt with us with great respect.

“I feel so lucky to have our children and my amazing friends. Most of all, I feel so lucky to have had this life with Michael.

“Thank you all.”

Dr Mosley’s body was discovered 10 metres away from a bar by Agia Marina on Symi island.

CCTV footage from a house at the edge of the marina of Pedi showed Dr Mosley entering a treacherous mountainous path at about 2pm on Wednesday.

Volunteers and emergency workers continued to search a treacherous mountainous part of the island on Saturday after the 67-year-old TV personality disappeared.

Earlier, his wife described the days since his disappearance as the “longest and most unbearable days” for her and her children.

Emergency crews called off the search on Saturday evening as night fell due to the mountainous area they have been searching being too dangerous to explore at night, but it is due to resume on Sunday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greek authorities shifted their focus to the area after CCTV footage from a house at the edge of a small marina in the village of Pedi showed the presenter walking towards a mountainous path at about 2pm local time on Wednesday.

New footage released on Saturday also appeared to show Mosley walking unimpeded with an umbrella near to the marina.

The extensive search operation involved police, firefighters with drones, Greek Red Cross workers, divers, a search dog and a helicopter operating in dangerous conditions and high temperatures.

The mayor said the area where Mosley is believed to have travelled through is “difficult to pass”.