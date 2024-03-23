Messages of support for the Princess of Wales have poured in from all of Scotland’s major political parties, after she announced she was receiving cancer treatment.

The SNP, Conservatives, Labour, Greens and Lib Dems have all expressed their concern and support for Kate who announced in a video message on Friday that she has began receiving treatment.

In her statement, posted on the prince and princess’s joint X account, she explained that, when receiving abdominal treatment in January, she was unaware that there was cancer present.

The Princess of Wales recording her message announcing that following her abdominal surgery in January "tests after the operation found cancer had been present."

However, after tests, the operation found “cancer had been present”, she said, and, as a precaution, she is undergoing “a course of preventative chemotherapy” and says she is in the early stages of treatment.

First Minister Humza Yousaf gave his support to the princess.

He said: “My thoughts and prayers are with Catherine, The Princess of Wales, at what must be the most difficult and anxious of times for her, the Prince of Wales, their children, and of course Catherine’s family and friends, and the whole Royal Family.

“This news is all the sadder following His Majesty The King’s own recent cancer diagnosis, and I wish Her Royal Highness a speedy return to full health and a resumption of public duties at the time that is right for her.”

Douglas Ross, leader of the Scottish Conservatives, also expressed his support for the princess.

In a statement, he said: “I join people across the world in sending my best wishes to Her Royal Highness for a full and speedy recovery, following her dignified and courageous statement.

“So many people will be able to relate to this situation because of their own experience with cancer, or that of a loved one.

“My thoughts are with the Duchess of Rothesay and the entire Royal Family as she begins her treatment.”

Anas Sarwar, leader of Scottish Labour, said Kate was “courageous” for posting the video statement.

On X, he wrote: “This is a courageous video from the Duchess of Rothesay.

“My thoughts are with her, her husband and children, and all of the Royal Family.

“We wish her a full and speedy recovery.”

Alex-Cole Hamilton, leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, wrote on X: “On behalf of the (Scottish Liberal Democrats) I’d like to wish the Princess of Wales all the very best on her journey to recovery following her diagnosis.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Green Party wished the princess a quick recovery.

They said: “As with all those suffering from cancer, we would wish Catherine a speedy recovery.”

In other news, the principal clerk of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland expressed support for Kate.

Rev Fiona Smith said: “We are deeply saddened to hear the news that Catherine, Princess of Wales, has been diagnosed with cancer.

“In her message this evening, the princess expressed her solidarity with all those facing cancer and we remember all who do so at this time.

“We also remember His Majesty King Charles, and assure them both, and the Royal family, of our continuing prayers at this time and that they be given the strength, comfort, healing, and peace that they need.”