Man dies from gunshot wounds after police standoff near Kensington Palace

Armed police were called to the incident near Kensington Palace shortly 3pm. A man died at the scene. PIC: Flickr/JRP.

Officers were called to reports of a man with a firearm seen to enter a bank and bookmakers in Marloes Road, west London, shortly after 3pm, Scotland Yard said.

The man was then seen to get into a vehicle and leave the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 3.19pm, armed officers stopped a vehicle at the junction of Kensington Road and Palace Gate, the Metropolitan Police said. Shots were fired and a man sustained gunshot wounds.

Witnesses reported hearing three loud bangs.

The emergency services were called and the man was treated at the scene, but he was pronounced dead at 4.08pm, the force said.

Efforts are under way to confirm the man's identify and inform next of kin.

The Met said its Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.