Major police response and street locked down after woman hit by car in Glasgow

More than a dozen police vehicles were sent to the scene

A woman has been hit by a car in Glasgow city centre, sparking a huge emergency service response.

Police Scotland said the woman was struck by a car on Wellington Lane at about 2.40pm on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force said, “inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances”.

Wellington Street in Glasgow is currently closed off to the public as a heavy police presence remains on the scene.

More than a dozen police vehicles along with fire and ambulance crews were sent to the scene.

Police Scotland said in a statement: “Around 2.40pm on Tuesday August 13 a woman was struck by a car on Wellington Lane, Glasgow.

“Emergency services are in attendance and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“Road closures are in place on Wellington Street between Cadogan Street and Waterloo Street, and Wellington Lane is closed between West Campbell Street and Wellington Street.

“Motorists are advised to take an alternative route.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 14.39 to attend an incident on Wellington Lane, Glasgow.

“An ambulance, paramedic response unit and a trauma team were dispatched to the scene.”