The crash happened just after 8am

The crash happened close to junction 5 of the M53. Photo: Google

A major incident has been declared after a coach carrying school children crashed and overturned on the northbound M53 in Wirral, Merseyside.

There are reports of a “number of casualties” being treated at the scene and at least one person has been taken to hospital.

National Highways North West said: “The incident occurred shortly after 8am this morning.

“All emergency services are on scene along with North West Air Ambulance Services.

“National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene providing assistance with traffic management.”

In a tweet, Calday Grange Grammar School in West Kirby, Merseyside, posted: “We are aware of a situation involving one of our school buses on the motorway earlier today.

“We’re actively gathering details and assisting affected students and their families.”

Diversions are in place as the M53 is closed in both directions between junctions 3 and 5.

A spokeswoman for Merseyside Police said: “We can confirm that emergency services are on the M53 in Hooton following a collision involving a bus on the motorway.

“Just after 8am we received a report that a bus had struck a reservation on Junction 5 of the M53.

“Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service is currently ensuring the safe removal of passengers and the driver, and North West Ambulance Service are at the scene attending to anyone requiring treatment.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes, and we advise people to remain patient while the incident is ongoing.

“Enquiries are ongoing and updates will be issued as soon as possible.