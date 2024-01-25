Lloyds Bank to cut 1,600 jobs across branches in shift to online banking

Lloyds Banking Group has said it is cutting about 1,600 jobs across its branch network. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Lloyds Banking Group has said it is cutting about 1,600 jobs across its branch network, as part of an ongoing shift towards online banking.

The overhaul will also see the banking giant create 830 roles in an expanded “relationship growth” team, where more staff will be available to talk to customers in branches, through video meetings or over the phone.

The redundancies are not expected to affect the most junior employees, and in some situations staff will be offered voluntary redundancy.

The group, which owns Lloyds, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland, said just 8 per cent of its customers choose to visit high street branches as the sole way to manage their money.

More than 21 million customers use online or mobile banking.

A spokeswoman for Lloyds said: “As more customers choose to manage their day-to-day banking online, it’s important our people are available when it matters most.