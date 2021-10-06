The north neighbourhood of Edinburgh has been named the fourth coolest neighbourhood in the world in Time Out’s latest rankings, with Leith only eclipsed of the top three spots by neighbourhoods in Chicago, the Korean capital of Seoul and Copenhagen.

Leith’s ranking in Time Out’s 50 coolest neighbourhoods in the world has seen it rise up 20 places on its 2018 ranking in 24th place.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro)

It placed above popular areas in New York, London, Tokyo and Sydney.

Last year’s Time Out travel rankings saw Glasgow’s east end neighbourhood of Dennistoun make it into the top ten coolest neighbourhoods worldwide.

The travel magazine and online publication creates its annual world rankings by polling 27,000 city dwellers worldwide on their favourite neighbourhoods and having Time Out global editors and writers rank locations according to their community spirit, quality of food, drink and nightlife, culture and sustainability efforts.

Caroline McGinn, Global Editor-in-Chief of Time Out, said: “Time Out’s annual list of the World’s Coolest Neighbourhoods is a love letter to the city at its most joyful and surprising.

"It celebrates the hyperlocal places where the cities of the future are being made up, on the spot.”

Ms McGinn added: “In the last 12 months, grassroots community culture has been vital to preserving the health and optimism of city-dwellers and the restaurants, bars, galleries and culture spots that make cities such a crucible of invention and social life.

"It’s been inspiring to see how much energy there is in these areas, where communities have come together, hung out and made new stuff, as well as supported other businesses and each other.

Leith was selected as the fourth coolest neighbourhood in the world this year for its bustling variety of food and drink establishments and venues, with Time Out identifying The Little Chartroom, Bross Bagels, Alby’s and the Leith Theatre for their contributions to the area.

Popular pubs Teuchtars Landing and The Lioness of Leith also helped the area stand out, complemented by street food offerings at The Pitt and The Leith Arches.

Arusa Qureshi, correspondent at Time Out Edinburgh, said: "Scotland undoubtedly has many 'cool' neighbourhoods scattered all over the country, whether that be because of the people living and working in certain parts, or the exciting events and initiatives being brought to life all the time.

"Leith is a particularly special part of Edinburgh because of its history as Scotland's main port, which is something that local businesses continue to highlight and connect with.

"But above all else, it's full of creativity and innovation, thanks largely to the number of spaces that are dedicated to encouraging art, music, festivals, new projects and plenty more.

"Leith Theatre, for example, is arguably one of the best venues in Edinburgh and the way that the local community has rallied to try and secure its future is inspiring.

"Leith's community, its diversity and the identity it has forged over many decades is why it's such a great place to visit and to live in, but it's also exactly why it needs protecting."

Top 20 coolest neighbourhoods in the world for 2021

Time Out ranked this year’s coolest neighbourhoods worldwide in the following order:

Norrebro, Copenagen

Andersonville, Chicago

Jongno 3-ga, Seoul

Leith, Edinburgh

Station District, Vilnius

Chelsea, New York

XI District, Budapest

Ngor, Dakar

Sai Kung, Hong Kong

Richmond, Melbourne

Neukölln, Berlin

Centro, Medellín

Dalston, London

Silver Lake, Los Angeles

Dublin 8, Dublin

Zoloti Vorota, Kiev

Noord, Amsterdam

Villeray, Montreal

Surry Hills, Sydney

Ancoats, Manchester

