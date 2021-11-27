Lanark United FC ground has been all but levelled by the heavy winds which tore through swathes of the country, with the club warning that its stands have been “destroyed.”

A series of photographs uploaded by the club to its Facebook page depict the “devastation” to its Moor Park stadium. They show some of the stands completely collapsed, with debris scattered around the ground.

Other parts of the stadium lost their roof in the winds, which reached up to 97mph in parts of the UK.

The club, who complete in the West of Scotland Football League Conference C, have announced the postponement of today’s game against Ardrossan Winton Rovers.

It is unclear how the storm damage will impact on its future fixtures, but the destruction shown in the photographs suggests a major and expensive rebuild is required.

The club’s fans expressed shock on its Facebook page at the extent of the damage.

The club's Moor Park ground has been severely damaged. Picture: Lanark United FC

Ian Douglas wrote: “Devastating news. Great wee community club. Feel so sorry for everyone connected, particularly the hard working committee.”

Stephen Barnett wrote: “Gutted for you guys. Great club with an amazing set up. Hopefully not too long till you have it all sorted.”

Others have offered help and support to the club and its committee as they pick up the pieces in the aftermath of the storm.

Mairi McAllan, the SNP MSP for Clydesdale, has urged officials to get in touch with her office if there is anything she can do to help.

