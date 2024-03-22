The King is “so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did” and remains in the “closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law”, Buckingham Palace said following the Princess of Wales’s cancer treatment.

The statement from the monarch, who is himself being treated for a form of cancer, came as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the Princess of Wales has “the love and support of the whole country”.

In a statement released shortly after Kate’s announcement, the PM said: “My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, Prince of Wales, the royal family and in particular her three children at this difficult time. The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery.

The monarch, 75, is extremely fond of the princess, who has been part of his eldest son the Prince of Wales’s life for more than 20 years

“She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today. In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media.

“When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family.

“I know I speak for the whole country in wishing her a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back in action when she’s ready.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf has also reacted.

He wrote on X: “I'm deeply saddened to hear the news about the Princess of Wales/Duchess of Rothesay. I am praying for her swift recovery.

“It must be an incredibly difficult time for the whole family. Royalty or otherwise, she has a right to privacy, which I hope will be respected.”

Home Secretary James Cleverly said: “Hoping that she has a speedy and complete recovery and privacy and calm while she does.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “All my thoughts and prayers are with our courageous Princess of Wales.

“Such incredibly tough news to break to three young children – let’s give them the space and privacy they need to protect their family and focus on getting better.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the princess has “the love and support of not just her whole family, but the whole nation too” during this “distressing time”.

The Labour leader also condemned “lurid speculation” that has surrounded her condition saying: “Any cancer diagnosis is shocking. But I can only imagine the added stress of receiving that news amid the lurid speculation we’ve seen in recent weeks.

“Their Royal Highnesses are entitled to privacy and, like any parents, will have waited to choose the right moment to tell their children.

“I am heartened by The Princess of Wales’ optimistic tone and her message of faith and hope. Her Royal Highness will be in our thoughts and prayers as she progresses through her treatment with the love and support of not just her whole family, but the whole nation too.”

Former prime minister Liz Truss said in a post on X, formerly Twitter: “My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales and her family at this very difficult time. The entire country will be wishing her a full and speedy recovery.”

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle sent well wishes on behalf of the House and said Kate’s candour would make a difference to others facing their own battle against cancer.

He said in a statement: “The Princess of Wales has been incredibly brave in revealing her cancer diagnosis and I am sure her candour will make such a difference to all those facing this dreadful disease.

“On behalf of the House of Commons, I would like to send my best wishes to Catherine and her family and hope she will be back to full health very soon.”

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said: “We all know the suffering and distress that a cancer diagnosis brings to individuals, their families and friends.