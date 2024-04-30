King Charles is set to return to some public duties

The King is returning to public duties after the positive effect of his cancer treatment.

Charles has been receiving care as an outpatient since early February, and sources have said that despite the welcome news the King still has cancer and will continue to be treated for the undisclosed form of the disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charles and Camilla will visit a cancer treatment centre on Tuesday to meet medical specialists and patients.

The event aims to raise awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and to highlight innovative research, supported by Cancer Research UK, taking place at the hospital.

Charles’s diary of events will not be a full summer programme, and attendance will be announced nearer the time and “subject to doctors’ advice”, with “adaptations made where necessary to minimise risk” to his recovery.

It is understood the warmer weather would allow events to be staged outside and lessen the risk posed by other people that many cancer patients face.

In January, Charles spent three nights in hospital for a procedure on an enlarged prostate, during which his cancer – not prostate cancer – was discovered.

After his diagnosis was announced on February 6, he postponed all public engagements but continued with his duties as head of state behind palace walls, conducting audiences and Privy Council meetings.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales is to carry out engagements in the North East on Tuesday, visiting an Earthshot Prize finalist firm which makes low-carbon construction materials in Seaham, and opening James’s Place – a centre offering free, life-saving treatment to suicidal men in Newcastle.

A previously unseen portrait of the Prince and Princess of Wales was released by Kensington Palace on Monday in celebration of the couple’s 13th wedding anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate, who is undergoing chemotherapy for an undisclosed cancer, married future king William in 2011.

The photograph by Millie Pilkington – who took the most recent picture of the King and Queen to mark Charles’s return to public duties – shows William and Kate on their wedding day.